We want to win the World Cup: Miraz

In a video message sent from South Africa by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Mehidy said, “You can’t move forward if you don’t have big dreams. All of us have big dreams. We want to win series away from home, just like we do in Bangladesh. We want to win the Asia Cup, the World Cup. How we can be World Champions and win series away from home, these are the things we think about.”
Miraz, who is currently ranked seventh in the ICC ODI bowlers’ rankings, is performing better in foreign conditions than he did earlier in his career.
In the first ODI against South Africa on Friday, he leaked 38 runs in his first four overs. But he learnt from his mistakes in the first spell and bounced back. In his second spell, he conceded just 23 runs in five overs and took four wickets which essentially turned the match.
Miraz explained what initially went wrong on Friday and how he corrected himself, “I was a bit unsure about what length to bowl at in the first four overs. They were playing me well and were also charging against me. I was giving away too many runs. When I got a break in the middle, I prepared myself. Because I knew that if I don’t bowl well in this match then we might lose. I still had six overs to go. At that time, I mentally pumped myself up, and told myself that I can do it.”
But skipper Tamim Iqbal couldn’t put his faith in Miraz after the beating he received early on. He gave the ball to Mahmudullah to make up for Miraz’s remaining overs. At that time, Miraz convinced his captain to hand him the ball, “Yesterday, when I was leaking a lot of runs, I told Tamim bhai, “Keep faith on me, I will take a wicket and win us the match.” Liton (Das) also supported me a lot. He was constantly saying, “You can do it. If you get us a wicket now, we will win the match.” ”
In the second spell, Miraz started giving the ball more loop and extracted turn from the pitch. He also used the crease very well, sometimes bowling from very close to the stumps and other times bowling from a wider angle to confuse the batters.
Miraz revealed that veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s suggestions helped him make these adjustments, “In the second spell, I bowled according to the pitch condition. I was getting some help from one side of the pitch. It was turning a bit. Shakib bhai told me that it would be better to vary my pace. Whenever I am in doubt, I talk to Shakib bhai.’