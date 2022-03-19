We want to win the World Cup: Miraz

Bangladesh has long turned winning at home into a habit. But victories in foreign soil remained few and far between for the Tigers.

Mominul Haque-led Test side started changing the tide with a first ever Test win in New Zealand in January and on Saturday the Tamim Iqbal-led ODI side sealed their maiden triumph over the hosts in South Africa with a 38-run win in the first ODI.

Winning matches in foreign soil is enabling the Bangladesh team players to dream of even bigger triumphs as they are now dreaming of winning global tournaments.

Bangladesh has finished as runners-up thrice in Asia Cups and made it to the quarterfinal of the 50-over World Cup. Now the players want to go a step further and win a global trophy. The national team’s off-spin bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz spoke about that dream on Saturday.