We were just one wicket away from victory: Mominul

Mendis was out for 48 off 43 balls. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (52) and

Niroshan Dickwella (61 not out) resisted Bangladesh to salvage a draw

finally.

"I think pacers could have done better as now we have expectations from them. If they could bowl on a better line and length in the first innings, we could have been in a good position," Mominul said.

"In the second innings, we didn't get Shoriful Islam. But I would have been happy if Khaled bowled well. It is tough for spinners and pacers to get wicket in this wicket but still Taijul, Shakib bhai created chance. Specially Shakib's role is key as he stemmed the run flow of Sri Lanka in the first innings when their batters were playing with attacking mindset."