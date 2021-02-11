West Indies 223-5 at stumps in second Test against Bangladesh

AFP
Dhaka
Bangladesh's cricketers celebrates after the dismissal of West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood during the first day of the second Test cricket match between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka in 11 February , 2021
Bangladesh's cricketers celebrates after the dismissal of West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood during the first day of the second Test cricket match between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka in 11 February , 2021AFP

The West Indies reached 223-5 at stumps on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

Nkrumah Bonner scored an unbeaten 74 and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite added 47 after the West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first.

Abu Jayed (2-46) and Taijul Islam (2-64) were the most successful bowlers for Bangladesh on the opening day.

The West Indies lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test by three wickets.

