West Indies 41-3 against Bangladesh in second Test

AFP
Dhaka
Bangladesh's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal West Indies' John Campbell (not pictured) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka in 13 February, 2021
Bangladesh's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal West Indies' John Campbell (not pictured) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka in 13 February, 2021AFP

West Indies were 41-3 at stumps on the third day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Nkrumah Bonner was on eight with nightwatchman Jomel Warrican, two not out, after Kraigg Brathwaite (six), Shayne Moseley (seven) and John Campbell (18) were dismissed.

Advertisement

Bangladesh were earlier all out for 296 runs in their first innings replying to West Indies' 409 runs

Rahkeem Cornwall completed his maiden five-wicket haul to finish with 5-74 as Liton Das made the highest 71 runs for Bangladesh.

Mehidy Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim added 57 and 54 runs for the hosts respectively.

West Indies won the first Test of the two-match series by three wickets.

More News

Razzak, Nafees retire from all forms of cricket

Former Bangladesh opener Shahriar Nafees and left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak

Sharma ton helps India to 300-6 in second Test

Rohit Sharma hits his seventh Test century

Sharma nears century but Moeen snare Kohli

Sharma nears century but Moeen snare Kohli

Bangladesh battling to avoid follow-on

Bangladesh battling to avoid follow-on