West Indies call up three uncapped players for first Test, no Holder, Roach

West Indies has included three uncapped players in their squad for the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh, starting on 16 June.

Experienced all-rounder Jason Holder and pacer Kemar Roach aren’t part of the team. Holder has opted out of the series while Roach is nursing an injury.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced a 12-member squad on Thursday. The three uncapped players are wicketkeeper Devon Thomas, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and Anderson Phillip.