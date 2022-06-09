Cricket

Bangladesh v West Indies

West Indies call up three uncapped players for first Test, no Holder, Roach

Sports Desk
Dhaka
Kemar Roach and Jason Holder
West Indies has included three uncapped players in their squad for the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh, starting on 16 June.

Experienced all-rounder Jason Holder and pacer Kemar Roach aren’t part of the team. Holder has opted out of the series while Roach is nursing an injury.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced a 12-member squad on Thursday. The three uncapped players are wicketkeeper Devon Thomas, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and Anderson Phillip.

Although, the three players are yet to play a Test for the West Indies, they have already made their international debuts in other formats. Devon has played 21 One-Day Internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals. While Motie has played one T20I and Phillip has appeared in three ODIs.

The 12-member team could become a 13-man squad if Roach can recover from his injury before the first Test.

Batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul and pacer Shermon Lewis have been kept with the team as reserves. Tagenarine is the son of former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

The series opener will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Before the first Test, Bangladesh will play a three-day practice match against a West Indies President’s XI. All-rounder Yannic Cariah will lead the West Indies President’s XI.

West Indies Test team for first Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

Reserve: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shermon Lewis

