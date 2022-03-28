West Indies crush England by 10 wickets to seal the series

West Indies needed just over an hour to complete a crushing 10-wicket victory over England in the decisive third and final Test on the fourth morning at the Grenada National Stadium on Sunday.

Senior pacer Kemar Roach claimed the last two wickets of the tourists' second innings to dismiss them for 120 after resuming at the overnight position of 103 for eight.

Needing just 28 runs for victory, openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell knocked off the runs in fewer than five overs with Brathwaite, the West Indies captain who was also named man of the series for his tally of 341 runs across the three matches, fittingly getting the winning runs off the bowling of Chris Woakes.

This result earned the West Indies a 1-0 series victory following tedious draws in the first two matches in Antigua and Barbados.