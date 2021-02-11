West Indies make strong start against Tigers

The West Indies got off to a positive start in the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka, reaching 84-1 at lunch on the opening day Thursday.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite remained unbeaten on 39 alongside Shayne Moseley, six not out, during the break after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat first.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the only Bangladeshi bowler with any success as he dismissed opener John Campbell for 36.

Campbell was judged leg-before after he attempted a sweep off a flighted delivery, only to miss the line.

The left-hander reviewed the decision of the on-field umpire but the television replay showed he was struck plumb on his front foot.