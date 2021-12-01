West Indies start solidly after spinners trouble Sri Lanka

Veerasammy Permaul's five-wicket haul put Sri Lanka in trouble with the West Indies' batting openers already chasing down the hosts' lead on day two of the second Test in Galle on Tuesday.

Rain interrupted play half an hour before tea and it did not resume, in a match that has been plagued by inclement weather and bad light, with the tourists trailing by 135.

Permaul's first long-format match in six years helped bowl out Sri Lanka for 204 on the second day with a career-best 5-35.