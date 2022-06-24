West Indies strike twice against Bangladesh in second Test

Anderson Phillip struck with his second delivery in Test cricket but Bangladesh reached lunch on 77 for two on the opening day of the second and final Test against the West Indies in St Lucia on Friday.

Much of that resistance was provided by Tamim Iqbal, although the experienced opener became the second wicket to fall just before the interval for 46.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who seemed inspired by the defiance of the senior opening batter in stroking three fours in an unbeaten 16, will resume after the interval alongside Anamul Haque.

Anamul is one of two changes to the Bangladesh team beaten by seven wickets in just over three days in the first Test last week.