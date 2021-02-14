West Indies whitewash Bangladesh in Test series

Set a target of 231 runs, opener Tamim Iqbal hit a quickfire 50 and put on 59 with Soumya Sarkar (13).

Brathwaite removed both openers before Cornwall and Warrican put the West Indies in control.

"I would say this is a team effort. The one-day team didn't do well. But we had some plans and came on top," said Brathwaite.

The West Indies had lost the ODI series 3-0.

"Coming over here with all the protocols in place, it is huge," he added.

"Very thankful for this opportunity. I'm very proud of the boys. It means everything back home."

Brathwaite broke through off his first delivery as Soumya departed with an edge ricocheting off the gloves of wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva before flying to Cornwall at slip.

Tamim raced to a fifty off 43 balls -- including nine fours -- before giving Shayne Moseley a catch at short cover.

Warrican claimed Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (26) and Mushfiqur Rahim (14), while Cornwall got rid of Mohammad Mithun (10) and Liton Das (22).

"When you lose, it is always disappointing," said Mominul.

"When Tamim was batting, we thought we will easily win it. But we lost wickets in the middle period and then Mehidy tried hard but fell short."

The West Indies smelled a win once Cornwall dismissed Taijul for nine.