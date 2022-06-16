Cricket

West Indies win toss and put Bangladesh in to bat in 1st Test

AFP
North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and put Bangladesh in to bat on the opening day of the first Test of their two-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

West Indies were boosted on the eve of the match by senior paceman Kemar Roach passing a fitness test to take his place in the team as part of a bowling attack that also includes debutant left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

Bangladesh are without regular wicketkeeper and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim for this campaign with Nurul Hasan given the responsibility behind the stumps.

This series also marks the return of skipper Shakib al Hasan to the Test fold 13 years after he first deputised as captain and led Bangladesh to victory over the West Indies in Grenada and an historic 2-0 sweep of that series.

Teams 

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Joshua da Silva (wkt), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie.

Bangladesh: Shakib al Hasan (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan (wkt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

