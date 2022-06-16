West Indies win toss and put Bangladesh in to bat in 1st Test

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and put Bangladesh in to bat on the opening day of the first Test of their two-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

West Indies were boosted on the eve of the match by senior paceman Kemar Roach passing a fitness test to take his place in the team as part of a bowling attack that also includes debutant left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.