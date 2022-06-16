West Indies win toss and put Bangladesh in to bat in 1st Test

Bangladesh are without regular wicketkeeper and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim for this campaign with Nurul Hasan given the responsibility behind the stumps.
This series also marks the return of skipper Shakib al Hasan to the Test fold 13 years after he first deputised as captain and led Bangladesh to victory over the West Indies in Grenada and an historic 2-0 sweep of that series.
Teams
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Joshua da Silva (wkt), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie.
Bangladesh: Shakib al Hasan (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan (wkt), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.