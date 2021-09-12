What happened overnight that a mentor was required: Jadeja

"I am surprised. There is no fan bigger than me of MS Dhoni. I believe MS Dhoni was the first captain who made the next captain before leaving or they used to always keep changing whenever they wanted," he added.

Jadeja further stressed that India have done well under skipper Virat Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri and hence, a mentor wasn't required for the upcoming World Cup.

"There is a coach who has taken the team to world No. 1 position, what happened overnight that a mentor was required? That thinking is surprising me a little," Jadeja said.