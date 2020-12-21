Will cricket's bubble burst in 2021?

International cricket found a way through this year's coronavirus pandemic but the strain of 'bubble life' was evident by the end of 2020.

The women's Twenty20 World Cup, won by Australia in front of a Melbourne crowd of more than 86,000 on 8 March, escaped the ravages of COVID-19 but the men's game soon ground to a halt during an Australia-New Zealand series.

In a perfect summary of the topsy-turvy cricket year, India eventually went to Australia and were bowled out for 36 in a humiliating first Test defeat.