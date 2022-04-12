Williamson-led Hyderabad hand Gujarat first loss

Kane Williamson hit 57 to win the battle of captains against Hardik Pandya as Sunrisers Hyderabad handed newcomers Gujarat Titans their first loss in the Indian Premier League On Monday.

Chasing 163 for victory, Hyderabad started strongly with a 64-run opening stand between Williamson and Abhishek Sharma (42) before Nicholas Pooran propelled the team to an eight-wicket win with his unbeaten 34 in Mumbai.

Williamson fell to Hardik's pace bowling in the 17th over but the left-handed Pooran kept up the charge in his 18-ball blitz as he finished off with a six in 19.1 overs.

"It was, I thought, a very good game of cricket," said Williamson, who was named man of the match for his 46-ball knock.