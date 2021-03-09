Cricket

Bangladesh tour to New Zealand

Williamson out of ODIs with elbow injury

AFP
Wellington
Kane Williamson plays a shot
Kane Williamson plays a shotAFP

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss this month’s one-day international series against Bangladesh because of an elbow injury, the Black Caps said Tuesday.

The team’s medical manager Dayle Shackel said Williamson had a small tear in his left elbow that had been irritating him for months.

He said Williamson had attempted to manage the injury while still playing without success, forcing him to sit out the three-match Bangladesh ODI series, which begins on 20 March.

“He now needs a period of rest and rehabilitation to get the injury right,” Shackel said in a statement.

Advertisement

Coach Gary Stead said the New Zealanders wanted Williamson’s injury dealt with before they contest the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final against India in June.

“We want to make sure we have Kane fit and firing for that,” Stead said.

“We will certainly miss his class and leadership in the upcoming Bangladesh series, but his omission will no doubt present an opportunity for someone else when the ODI squad is named.”

The squad to face Bangladesh is due to be named on Thursday.

Read more from Cricket

More News

Allen leads Windies to three-wicket win

Fabian Allen (R) of West Indies hitting the winning runs as Niroshan Dickwella (L) of Sri Lanka watch during the 3rd and final T20i match between Sri Lanka and West Indies at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Osbourn, Antigua and Barbuda on 7 March , 2021

IPL 2021 to begin 9 April

IPL trophy during the 2021 Indian Premier League player auction, at the Hotel ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, on Thursday.

India finish atop World Test Championship table, enter final

India finish atop World Test Championship table, enter final

India thump England in three days for 3-1 series victory

India's captain Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj hold the trophy