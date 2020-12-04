Williamson’s 251 guide New Zealand to strong position in first Windies Test

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson celebrates reaching his double century (200 runs) during the second day of the first Test cricket match between New Zealand and West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton on 4 December 2020
New Zealand declared their first innings at 519 for seven after a majestic 251 from Kane Williamson, his highest Test score, leaving the West Indies to face up to 26 overs before stumps on day two of the first Test in Hamilton on Friday.

Williamson’s giant innings eclipsed his previous best, an unbeaten 242 against Sri Lanka nearly six years ago.

The captain, who holds the New Zealand record of 22 Test centuries, batted for all but five overs of the New Zealand innings, caressing the ball to all points of the ground.

He also lifted his Test average at Seddon Park, his home ground, to 88.84.

But after more than 10 hours in the middle, and facing 412 deliveries, he mistimed a pull shot which fell into the hands of Roston Chase at mid-wicket.

His epic stay at the crease, and his third double century, included 34 fours and two sixes.

The leading wicket-takers for the West Indies were Shannon Gabriel with three for 89 while Kemar Roach took three for 114.

