Williamson’s double century helps push New Zealand lead past 300

A relentless Kane Williamson notched his fourth double century as New Zealand built a commanding first innings lead in the second Test against Pakistan in Christchurch on Wednesday.

After a marathon stay at the crease, the New Zealand captain was dismissed just before tea for 238 as New Zealand went to the interval at 599 for six, a lead of 302.

Williamson batted for nine hours 33 minutes after going to the middle in the 20th over.

Along with Henry Nicholls, he rebuilt the innings after New Zealand were reduced to 71 for three on Monday’s second day.

Nicholls was eventually dismissed early in the afternoon session for 157 after the pair had put on 369, the third best all-time partnership for New Zealand and a record for the fourth wicket.