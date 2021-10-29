Windies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs

Roston Chase scored 39 on his T20 debut as he and Pooran put on 57 runs for the fifth wicket to give the West Indies much-needed momentum in the final few overs.

Former captain Jason Holder hit two sixes in the 20th over in a five-ball 15 on his return to the team.

The Bangladesh bowlers had had the upper hand earlier in the innings removing the out of form Chris Gayle for four.

Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets each.