Windies choose to bat as Bangladesh look to level series

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite chose to bat first in the second Test against hosts Bangladesh that began at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Thursday.

Bangladesh have made three changes from the team that played in the first Test in Chattogram – Soumya Sarkar recalled into the team in absence of injured Shakib Al Hasan while Abu Jayed Rahi has replaced Mustafizur Rahman who is dropped because of poor performance. Mohammad Mithun has been recalled for inured Shadman Islam.

West Indies also has made one change in the side - Alzarri Joseph comes in for Kemar Roach.

Four days after crashing to one of the most astonishing defeats in Test cricket history, Bangladesh take on the West Indies in the second Test in Dhaka knowing they must win to square the two-match series.

The shock waves of Sunday’s defeat in Chattogram, which saw the West Indies make 395-7 in the fourth innings to record the fifth-highest successful run chase in the 144-year history of Test cricket, were still being felt among the Bangladesh set-up on Wednesday, reports news agency AFP.