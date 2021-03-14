Windies climb to 6th spot in ODI Super League table

West Indies have climbed up to the sixth spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Super League table after wins in the first two home One-day Internationals against Sri Lanka.

West Indies now have 20 points and are tied with Pakistan, who are placed fifth by virtue of their better run rate (+0.741). West Indies have a net run rate of -1.075.

Australia are atop the table with 40 points, followed by Bangladesh (30), England (30), Afghanistan (30), Pakistan, and West Indies.

Host West Indies won the first ODI by eight wickets at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, and second by five wickets at the same venue.