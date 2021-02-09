Windies must improve in every aspect: Simmons

“I am tired of these one wins and then struggling for the next three or four games. “We have to make sure we don’t go backwards again.”

Ahead of the final test in Dhaka starting on Thursday, Bangladesh will be forced to make at least one change with left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan ruled out due to a thigh injury.

Simmons insists that the omission of Bangladesh’s leading test wicket taker will not lead to complacency for his team, which is also depleted after several players opted out of the tour because of COVID-19 concerns.

“We can’t afford to take his absence for granted. It won’t be easier for us,” he said.

“He is one of the top all-rounders in the world, but they have so many spinners ... they will find someone who can do the job.”