Windies openers see off evening session scare after Williamson double ton

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson hit the highest Test score of his career on Friday with a majestic 251 as the hosts posted an imposing 519 for seven declared on day two of the first Test against the West Indies in Hamilton.

In reply, the injury-hit West Indies were 49 without loss with John Campbell on 22 and Kraigg Brathwaite on 20 after cautiously negotiating the 26 overs to stumps.

After two months playing in the same Indian Premier League team as West Indies skipper Jason Holder, Williamson, 30, slipped seamlessly back into the strict demands of the red-ball game.

He was thrust into the Test after five overs and over the next 10 hours and 24 minutes he faced 412 deliveries, caressing the ball to all points as he picked the deliveries that needed to be played and rarely touched anything else.