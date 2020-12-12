Windies reeling as Kiwis take quick wickets after mammoth first innings total

A career-best 174 from Henry Nicholls, a rollicking 66 from Neil Wagner and four quick wickets put New Zealand in charge of the second Test against the West Indies in Wellington Saturday.

At tea on day two, in reply to New Zealand's 460, the West Indies were 42 for four after 18 overs and Kyle Jamieson had the figures of two wickets for four runs.

New Zealand added 166 to their overnight 294 for six as Nicholls and Wagner made light work of picking off the West Indies bowlers.

But when the West Indies went into bat, the New Zealand quick quartet of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Jamieson showed there was still ample movement in the air and off the wicket.