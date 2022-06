West Indies won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat in the second Test of two match series at Gros Islet in Saint Lucia on Friday.

Former Test captain Mominul Haque has lost his place in the squad due to long stretch of off-form while Anamul Haque has found his name in the tigers’ playing XI in the Test after 8 years. Pacer Shoriful Islam replaced Mustafizur Rahman.