Windies set Bangladesh 143 to win

Nicholas Pooran hit a 22-ball 40 runs as West Indies set Bangladesh 143 runs to win in the Super 12 match of T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Friday.

Sent to bat, West Indies get 142 for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Although the West Indies batters started sluggishly, Pooran and Jason Holder propelled the innings to gave them a fighting total.

The tigers were sloppy in fielding this time too as Mahadi Hasan dropped two catches of Roston Chase and Afif Hossain dropped easy catch of Jason Holder at deep cover when he was only 1. Holder later hit a 6-ball 15.

Shoriful Islam took two wickets conceding only 20 runs and Mahedi Hasan bagged two for 27.