Windies’ skipper Brathwaite says he will ‘lead from the front’

West Indies opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite said on Wednesday he would not change much as a captain and was looking forward to leading the squad in the two-Test series in Bangladesh later this month.

“I obviously speak to the players. Nothing much will change. Obviously as captain, you will speak more. Naturally that would happen when you are leading the team,” Brathwaite told reporters at a virtual press conference in Dhaka.

Brathwaite was called on to lead the side after regular captain Jason Holder and vice-captain Roston Chase, and eight other players, opted out of the series over fears of coronavirus.

“I still see myself as a leader despite not being a (regular) captain,” said Brathwaite.