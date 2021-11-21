Windies' Solozano taken to hospital as Sri Lanka take upper hand

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne slammed an unbeaten hundred to give his team the upper hand in Sunday's opening Test against the West Indies, whose debutant Jeremy Solozano was hospitalised after being hit while fielding.

Bad light forced an early end to the day's play in Galle with two overs remaining and the hosts finishing on 267-3.

Karunaratne batted through the day after winning the toss on a slow surface, making a 139-run stand for the first wicket with Pathum Nissanka.