Windies' Walsh tests positive for Covid-19, misses Bangladesh ODIs

West Indies' tour of Bangladesh suffered a fresh setback on Thursday when leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Junior tested positive for Covid-19 and was ruled out of the upcoming one-day series, officials announced.

Cricket West Indies said the frontline 25-year-old slow bowler will undergo a period of self-isolation but is asymptomatic.

"(He) first returned a negative test result on arrival into Bangladesh on the weekend, and then had a positive return on his test in Dhaka yesterday (Wednesday)," said a CWI statement.

"This result was verified by a second positive test today."