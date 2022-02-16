Winner to receive USD 1.32 million as prize money

The winners of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will take home USD 1.32 million in prize money, double the amount awarded to the 2017 victors, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Tuesday.

The overall prize money pot has increased by 75 per cent with the eight teams taking home a share in USD 3.5 million, USD 1.5 million more than the 2017 edition held in England. The runners-up of the tournament, which takes place in New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April, will earn USD 600,000 - an increase of USD 270,000 from when India finished runners-up to England last time.

The losing semi-finalists will each receive USD 300,000 while the four teams who exit at the group stage have seen their prize money more than double from USD 30,000 to USD 70,000. The eight teams of Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and West Indies will also be rewarded for every group stage win, with each victory worth USD 25,000, from a total pot of USD 700,000.