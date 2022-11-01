A win against India will be an ‘upset’: Shakib

“We just want to play good cricket — no matter who the opponents are,” Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said ahead of their match against India.
“In the last match (against Zimbabwe), we played very good cricket. The spectators were happy. We hope we can play another match like that against India,” he added.
If Bangladesh can beat India, they will have a great chance to qualify for the semifinals. If Bangladesh suffer a defeat, they will still have a good chance if they can beat Pakistan in the last match.
“Both the teams are better than us. They have been playing good cricket for years,” Shakib said. “If we can beat them, it will be counted as an upset and we are really eager to do that.”
India have always been a tough opponent for Bangladesh. To date, Bangladesh have took on India in 11 T20Is and won only once.
Still, the Bangladesh fans expect their team to turn up all guns blazing whenever they take on India and push for a victory. Does the team approach a match against India the same way? Shakib says no!
“As I’ve said before the beginning of the T20 World Cup, we approach every team in the same manner,” Shakib said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday in Adelaide. “We will take on every team with the same approach. We don’t want to ponder much about who the opponents are.”
Along with India, the weather has also been an opponent for Bangladesh in Adelaide. The Tigers had to cancel their practice session on Tuesday due to bad weather which can disrupt the match as well. At the same time, the cold weather in Adelaide can also challenge the Tigers. But Shakib said this is not something they should be bothered by.
“We have to adjust to the condition, and I think this is the best and only way,” he concluded.
The match will begin at 2:00pm Bangladesh Standard Time on Wednesday. This will be the first night match for Bangladesh in this World Cup.