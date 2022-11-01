A win against India will be an ‘upset’: Shakib

Ahead of the important ICC Twenty20 World Cup clashes against the South Asian giants India and Pakistan, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said it would be “an upset” if they manage to beat either of these two teams in their last two matches in the Super 12 phase, reports news agency UNB.

Both Bangladesh and India have won two of their first three matches in the T20 World Cup. But riding on a better run rate, India are at number two on the Group 2 points table right after South Africa who have secured five points.

A win in Wednesday’s match can help the winners get one step closer to the semifinal.