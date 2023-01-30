Bavuma century sets up series win for South Africa

But he was in outstanding form on Sunday as he spearheaded South Africa's third-highest successful run chase, facing only 102 balls and hitting 14 fours and a six.
"It was very special," said Bavuma. "It was very enjoyable. I managed to hit a few out of the middle."
Bavuma said it was a confidence-boosting performance from his team, who have yet to qualify automatically for the World Cup later this year. "We knew we had to come out and play. We played the conditions, which were good for batting."
Bavuma sent England in to bat, reasoning correctly that there could be early life in the pitch. England struggled initially, losing both openers inside the first seven overs, but prospered as batting conditions eased.
Harry Brook, playing in his second one-day international after being dismissed for nought in the first match on Friday, made 80 off 75 balls. Captain Jos Buttler hit an unbeaten 94 off 82 deliveries.
Moeen Ali was also in fine form for England, hitting 51 off 45 balls and sharing a fifth wicket stand of 106 with Buttler.
There was a brief lull after Ali's dismissal but England scored 60 runs off the last four overs, with Sam Curran hitting three sixes in scoring 28.
"We didn't expect the ball to swing as much as it did at the start but to come back and post 340 was a fantastic effort," said Buttler. "It was a brilliant game of cricket and a great chase by South Africa."
Bavuma and Quinton de Kock made a fast start, putting on 77 for the first wicket in 12 overs. All the South African batsmen made contributions and the hosts were always up with or close to the required rate. David Miller hit 58 not out off 37 balls and finished the match with a six off Chris Woakes.