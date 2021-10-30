Woakes lights up England attack to bowl out Australia for 125

Chris Woakes led an inspired England attack to rattle Australia and dismiss them for 125 in a pre-Ashes showdown between the two rivals at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

Woakes sent the dangerous David Warner trudging back to the pavilion, caught behind for one, to signal his intent after England elected to bowl in the Super 12 contest in Dubai. Woakes then took down Glenn Maxwell and returned figures of 2-7 from his first three overs of excellent seam bowling and in between took a superb catch to see off Steve Smith for one.