Woakes, Root star as England overwhelm Sri Lanka in first ODI

That was the start of a collapse that saw seven wickets lost for 40 runs, with left-arm quick Willey removing Perera on his way to 3-44.

Jonny Bairstow hit the first two balls of England’s reply for four before he played on to paceman Binura Fernando for 43.

Morgan and Sam Billings both fell cheaply to fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera.

But Sri Lanka, defending such a low total, needed every chance to go to hand if they were to achieve an improbable victory.

Instead wicketkeeper Perera dropped Moeen Ali first ball. Had he clung on, England would have been 80-5 -- by the time Moeen was out for 28 they had all but won the game at 171-5.