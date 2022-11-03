Kohli gifts Liton a bat

Sports Correspondent Bangladesh might have lost to India at Adelaide but one batter received all the spotlights and plaudits. Indian match winner Virat Kohli was also mesmerized by the batting of Liton Das.

Kohli even congratulated Liton after the match while returning to dressing room. The mutual congratulation was transformed into the ‘present’ of bat.

Bangladesh Cricket Board cricket operations committee Jalal Yunus told media on Thursday about the gift. One of the sources of Bangladesh informed Liton himself asked for a bat to Kohli. On Thursday the Indian maestro gifted Liton a bat.