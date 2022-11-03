Kohli gifts Liton a bat

Gifting bat to another cricketer is not unusual in international cricket. Bangladesh players also received such gifts and also gave away such gifts to players of other teams.
Kohli, however, has been on centre of discussion for another reason regarding Adelaide Oval match. Bangladesh team alleged Kohli of fake fielding during the match. Bangladesh might get extra five runs according to ICC rules due to fake fielding but the umpires did not penalize the Indian for his throwing action despite not having the ball in his hand.