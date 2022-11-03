Cricket

Kohli gifts Liton a bat

Sports Correspondent
from Adelaide

Sports Correspondent Bangladesh might have lost to India at Adelaide but one batter received all the spotlights and plaudits. Indian match winner Virat Kohli was also mesmerized by the batting of Liton Das.

Kohli even congratulated Liton after the match while returning to dressing room. The mutual congratulation was transformed into the ‘present’ of bat.

Bangladesh Cricket Board cricket operations committee Jalal Yunus told media on Thursday about the gift. One of the sources of Bangladesh informed Liton himself asked for a bat to Kohli. On Thursday the Indian maestro gifted Liton a bat.

Gifting bat to another cricketer is not unusual in international cricket. Bangladesh players also received such gifts and also gave away such gifts to players of other teams.

Kohli, however, has been on centre of discussion for another reason regarding Adelaide Oval match. Bangladesh team alleged Kohli of fake fielding during the match. Bangladesh might get extra five runs according to ICC rules due to fake fielding but the umpires did not penalize the Indian for his throwing action despite not having the ball in his hand. 

