Women Blue lift cricket title

Bangladesh Women Blue team lift the title of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games beating Bangladesh Women Green by eight wickets in Sylhet on Friday, reports news agency UNB.
The Blue team won the toss and opted to bowl first. They restricted Green to 72 runs in 36 overs riding on the wonderful bowling efforts of Jahanara Alam and Mumta Hena.
Jahanara and Mumta Hena bagged three wickets each. Captain Salma Khatun bagged two wickets as well.
However, only three batters of the Green team – Sanjida Islam (12), Rumana Ahmed (14) and Ritu Moni (18) – managed to reach double-digit scores.
In reply, the Blue team chased down the target in 18.2 overs with Shamima Sultana and Farzana Haque hitting 31 and 28.
For the Green team, Khadiza Tul Kubra and Rumana Ahmed took one wicket each.
Rumana became the best performer of the event with the bat scoring 106 runs in three matches with a 50.
Shamima Sultana, Ritu Moni, Sharmin Supta and Murshida Khatun are among the top five run-getters, scoring 92, 77, 72 and 58.
Fariha Trishna and Mumta Hena became the best bowlers of the tournament taking seven wickets each.
Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam bagged six wickets each and Sanjida Meghla took three wickets.