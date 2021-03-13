Cricket

Bangladesh Games

Women Blue lift cricket title

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Bangladesh Women Blue team lift the title of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games beating Bangladesh Women Green by eight wickets in Sylhet on Friday, reports news agency UNB.

The Blue team won the toss and opted to bowl first. They restricted Green to 72 runs in 36 overs riding on the wonderful bowling efforts of Jahanara Alam and Mumta Hena.

Jahanara and Mumta Hena bagged three wickets each. Captain Salma Khatun bagged two wickets as well.

However, only three batters of the Green team – Sanjida Islam (12), Rumana Ahmed (14) and Ritu Moni (18) – managed to reach double-digit scores.

Advertisement

In reply, the Blue team chased down the target in 18.2 overs with Shamima Sultana and Farzana Haque hitting 31 and 28.

For the Green team, Khadiza Tul Kubra and Rumana Ahmed took one wicket each.

Rumana became the best performer of the event with the bat scoring 106 runs in three matches with a 50.

Shamima Sultana, Ritu Moni, Sharmin Supta and Murshida Khatun are among the top five run-getters, scoring 92, 77, 72 and 58.

Fariha Trishna and Mumta Hena became the best bowlers of the tournament taking seven wickets each.

Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam bagged six wickets each and Sanjida Meghla took three wickets.

Read more from Cricket

More News

Lewis hits century as Windies make drama out of run chase in Sri Lanka win

Dinesh Chandimal (R) of Sri Lanka watches as Nicholas Pooran (L) of West Indies celebrates winning their 2nd ODI match at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on 12 March 2021

Roy, Archer star as England trounce India in first T20

England's Jos Buttler and Jason Roy in action in the first Twenty20 International against India at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India on 12 March 2021

BCB promises better wickets ahead of NCL

BCB promises better wickets ahead of NCL

Shahidi’s double ton leaves Zimbabwe in a spin in second Test

Hashmatullah Shahidi celebrates his double hundred