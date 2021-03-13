Women Blue lift cricket title

Bangladesh Women Blue team lift the title of the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games beating Bangladesh Women Green by eight wickets in Sylhet on Friday, reports news agency UNB.

The Blue team won the toss and opted to bowl first. They restricted Green to 72 runs in 36 overs riding on the wonderful bowling efforts of Jahanara Alam and Mumta Hena.

Jahanara and Mumta Hena bagged three wickets each. Captain Salma Khatun bagged two wickets as well.

However, only three batters of the Green team – Sanjida Islam (12), Rumana Ahmed (14) and Ritu Moni (18) – managed to reach double-digit scores.