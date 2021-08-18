Wood injury worry adds to England’s woes

An England side reeling from a 151-run defeat by India, and already missing several fast bowlers, could be without Mark Wood for next week’s third Test after the express quick injured himself while fielding at Lord’s.

Wood landed heavily on his right shoulder while diving headlong into an advertising hoarding when saving a boundary on the fourth evening, but he still bowled at speeds in excess of 93 mph (150 kph) on Monday’s last day of the second Test.

There are doubts, however, over whether the Durham paceman, whose career has been blighted by injuries, will be fit to feature at Headingley, with England due to name their squad on Wednesday.