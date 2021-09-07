World's oldest Test cricketer John Watkins dies in South Africa

John Watkins, who had been the world's oldest living Test cricketer, has died in Durban at the age of 98, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday.

His death leaves fellow South African Ron Draper, 95, as the oldest surviving Test player, while Australian Neil Harvey, 92, is believed to be the only player still alive who played Test cricket in the 1940s.

Draper played his only two Tests, against Australia, in the early 1950s.