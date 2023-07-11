Shoriful strikes thrice as Afghanistan three-down inside 10 overs

Pacer Shoriful Islam struck thrice and Taskin Ahmed claimed one wicket as Bangladesh have Afghanistan on the ropes after the first 10 overs of the third One-Day International (ODI), reducing them to 21-4 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.
Shoriful, playing his first match in the series, has so far dismissed Ibrahim Zadran (one off six balls), Rahmat Shah (0) and Mohammad Nabi (one off nine balls) to put Bangladesh in command after they were asked to bowl first by Afghanistan.
His bowling partner Taskin took the prized wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (six off 22 balls), who had made 145 in the previous match, to leave the visitors in a precarious situation.
Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Najibullah Zadran are batting on four and two respectively and are trying to save Afghanistan getting dismissed for an embarrassingly low total.
Earlier, Shoriful and Taskin looked on song from the start, testing the Afghanistan openers around the fourth stump line.
Gurbaz and Zadran had formed a massive 256-run opening stand in the previous ODI which set Afghanistan well on course for a massive 142-run victory.
But on Tuesday, Shoriful stopped the opening stand for just three runs, getting Zadran to edge a ball to Mushfiqur Rahim in the third over.
Four balls later, Shoriful struck again with Mushfiq taking a sharp catch behind the stumps to reduce Afghanistan to 3-2.
The dangerous Gurbaz was the next to go, as he top-edged a short delivery from Taskin and Mushfiq took a brilliant jumping catch to dismiss him.
Afghanistan’s troubles only deepened as Shoriful struck the experienced Nabi on the pads and the umpire was quick to rule him out LBW.