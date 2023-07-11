Shoriful strikes thrice as Afghanistan three-down inside 10 overs

Pacer Shoriful Islam struck thrice and Taskin Ahmed claimed one wicket as Bangladesh have Afghanistan on the ropes after the first 10 overs of the third One-Day International (ODI), reducing them to 21-4 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Shoriful, playing his first match in the series, has so far dismissed Ibrahim Zadran (one off six balls), Rahmat Shah (0) and Mohammad Nabi (one off nine balls) to put Bangladesh in command after they were asked to bowl first by Afghanistan.