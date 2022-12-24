Bangladesh lose four wickets as Zakir fights on

Bangladesh started the day’s play on 7-0, with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir unbeaten on five and two respectively, and trailing India by another 81 runs in the first innings.
The opening stand broke in just the second over of the session, when Shanto got trapped leg before wicket by Ashwin for his overnight score.
Shanto reviewed the decision but the third umpire upheld the original decision.
Mominul Haque, Bangladesh’s top-scorer in the first innings with 84, didn’t hang around for too long this time around, getting caught by the keeper for five against the bowling of Siraj.
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Zakir then formed a stubborn 25-run stand. But their resistance ended when Shakib misread a slower delivery from Unadkat and gave a simple catch to Shubhman Gill at extra cover to depart for 13.
Mushfiqur Rahim then joined Zakir at the middle with the score on 51-3. But the veteran batter also didn't hang around for too long, getting trapped lbw in Axar's very first over of the day.
Liton then joined Zakir and the duo saw off the remaining 11 deliveries of the session.
Earlier, India took an 87-run innings lead after posting 314 in their first innings in reply to Bangladesh’s first innings score of 227.