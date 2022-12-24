Bangladesh lose four wickets as Zakir fights on

India took further control of the Dhaka Test after claiming four wickets in the morning session of the Day 3 as Bangladesh went into lunch on 71-4, still trailing by 16 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Overnight batsman Zakir Hasan is still unbeaten on 37, with Liton Das, batting on naught, accompanying him at the other end.

Indian bowlers kept testing the Bangladesh batters throughout the session and Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat and Axar Patel were rewarded for their efforts with one wicket each.