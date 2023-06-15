Bangladesh lose last five wickets for nine runs, all out for 382

Bangladesh faced a horrible batting collapse earlier in the second day of their one-off Test match against Afghanistan on Thursday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

The hosts lost their last five wickets for just nine runs in the space of 22 balls to be bundled out for 382 runs. Bangladesh started looking for a big score as overnight batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan resumed with 41 and 43 respectively with the score of 362-5.