Khawaja keeps England at bay after Broad strikes in Ashes opener

Usman Khawaja was in sight of his first hundred in an Ashes match in England as he led an Australia recovery in the first Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Australia were struggling at 67-3 after Stuart Broad struck twice in two balls to remove David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne before England captain Ben Stokes captured the prize wicket of star batsman Steve Smith.

But at tea on the second day they were 188-4, with opener Khawaja 84 not out.

That still left Australia 205 runs behind England's first-innings 393-8 declared featuring Joe Root's 118 not out -- the former captain's first Ashes hundred in eight years.