Tamim under 2-day observation in London

Bangladesh One-Day International (ODI) captain Tamim Iqbal underwent an invasive pain management procedure in London for his back pain, informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in a press release on Friday, reports news agency BSS.
“Tamim consulted a spine specialist for his ongoing back pain and underwent invasive pain management procedure yesterday (Thursday),” said BCB physician Debashis Chowdhury, who is accompanying Tamim in London.
“He will be under observation for the next two days and will be reassessed to determine the outcome of the procedure,” Debashis added.
The opener has been suffering from back pain for a while now. And after multiple physicians failed to find the cause behind his pain, he has gone to London to consult a spine specialist, who suggested either a surgery, which will put him out of commission for around four months, or a special injection, which will stop the pain for up to five months.
Tamim is almost certain to miss the Bangladesh fitness training for the Asia Cup, which will begin on 31 July. The skills training will begin in the first week of August
Tamim is expected to return to international cricket with the Asia Cup after his 28-hour retirement saga earlier this month.