Tamim under 2-day observation in London

Bangladesh One-Day International (ODI) captain Tamim Iqbal underwent an invasive pain management procedure in London for his back pain, informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in a press release on Friday, reports news agency BSS.

“Tamim consulted a spine specialist for his ongoing back pain and underwent invasive pain management procedure yesterday (Thursday),” said BCB physician Debashis Chowdhury, who is accompanying Tamim in London.