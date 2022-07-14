Tamim hints fabulous four's retirement after 2023 World Cup

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal came up with a clue that the four senior players, including him may retire from the ODI format after the 2023 Men's 50-over World Cup in India.

Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad are the other three players, who alongside Tamim built a 'fabulous four' club, which made Bangladesh a top team in ODI format.

Tamim's comment came after the second ODI against West Indies, which Bangladesh won by nine wickets at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday.

"2023 World Cup probably will be one of the biggest events for all of us, especially four of us who most likely end there and we have to make the bets possible combination and best possible team going forward," Tamim said.