India bowl out Australia for 263 with Handscomb unbeaten

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India bowled out Australia for 263, with Peter Handscomb hitting 72 not out on Friday’s opening day of the second Test.

Handscomb and Usman Khawaja (81) both played gritty knocks to boost their side’s total, after the tourists elected to bat following a drubbing in the opening match of the series.

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja each got three wickets on a turning wicket.