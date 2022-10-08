Shafali, Smrithi power India to 159-5 against Bangladesh

After the opening stand ended, Bangladesh managed to pull back the Indian innings somewhat mainly thanks to three quick strikes from Rumana Ahmed, who finished with 3-27.
Shafali was rested against Pakistan on Friday, a match India lost by 13 runs. The opener made her intent clear from the start, smashing two fours and a six to take 17 runs in the fourth over off pacer Fariha Trishna.
Mandhana, India’s stand-in skipper for the match as captain Harmanpreet Kaur was rested, joined the party in the sixth over, smashing Nahida Akhter for three consecutive fours as India reached 59-0 at the end of the powerplay.
They kept dominating the Bangladesh bowlers even after the powerplay, showing no signs of slowing down.
Their partnership ended in the 12th over rather abruptly. Smrithi charged for a quick single from the non-striker’s end, but Shafali didn’t respond. Smrithi was stranded at the middle of the pitch when Fahima Khatun broke the stumps.
Shafali completed her half-century off 40 balls and batted till the 15th over before losing his off-stump while attempting a reverse sweep against Rumana.
Rumana then dismissed Richa Ghosh (four off seven balls) and Kiran Prabhu Navgire (0) in the last two deliveries of the 17th over to reduce India to 125-4.
One-down batter Jemima Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 35 off 24 balls to guide India to a very good total against Bangladesh.