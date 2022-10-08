Shafali, Smrithi power India to 159-5 against Bangladesh

After the opening stand ended, Bangladesh managed to pull back the Indian innings somewhat mainly thanks to three quick strikes from Rumana Ahmed, who finished with 3-27.

Shafali was rested against Pakistan on Friday, a match India lost by 13 runs. The opener made her intent clear from the start, smashing two fours and a six to take 17 runs in the fourth over off pacer Fariha Trishna.

Mandhana, India’s stand-in skipper for the match as captain Harmanpreet Kaur was rested, joined the party in the sixth over, smashing Nahida Akhter for three consecutive fours as India reached 59-0 at the end of the powerplay.