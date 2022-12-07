Cricket

Second ODI

Bangladesh lose Anamul, Liton in powerplay

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Anamul Haque returns to pavilion as he was adjudged LBW at the bowling of India's Mohammed Siraj during the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 7 December, 2022Prothom Alo

Bangladesh lost openers Anamul Haque and Liton Das inside the powerplay as they reached 40-2 after 10 overs in the second One-Day International (ODI) against India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Anamul made 11 off nine balls and skipper Liton made seven off 23 deliveries before both fell victim to Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan are currently at the middle for Bangladesh, batting on 15 and four respectively.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Bangladesh sent Anamul instead of Shanto to partner Liton at the opening stand.

But the new-look opening stand didn’t last too long. Anamul missed an in-swinging delivery from Siraj and was trapped leg before wicket inside the second over.

Anamul hit back to back boundaries that same over and also got dropped at slip by Rohit Sharma, but couldn’t cash in on his life.

Shanto and Liton then formed a cautious partnership that almost took Bangladesh to the end of the powerplay without any further damage.

But in the 10th over Siraj rattled Liton’s stumps to give India a slight edge after the first 10 overs of the game.

