Bangladesh lose Anamul, Liton in powerplay

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan are currently at the middle for Bangladesh, batting on 15 and four respectively.
Earlier, opting to bat first, Bangladesh sent Anamul instead of Shanto to partner Liton at the opening stand.
But the new-look opening stand didn’t last too long. Anamul missed an in-swinging delivery from Siraj and was trapped leg before wicket inside the second over.
Anamul hit back to back boundaries that same over and also got dropped at slip by Rohit Sharma, but couldn’t cash in on his life.
Shanto and Liton then formed a cautious partnership that almost took Bangladesh to the end of the powerplay without any further damage.
But in the 10th over Siraj rattled Liton’s stumps to give India a slight edge after the first 10 overs of the game.