Bangladesh lose Anamul, Liton in powerplay

Bangladesh lost openers Anamul Haque and Liton Das inside the powerplay as they reached 40-2 after 10 overs in the second One-Day International (ODI) against India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Anamul made 11 off nine balls and skipper Liton made seven off 23 deliveries before both fell victim to Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj.