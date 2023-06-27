Bangladesh’s World Cup campaign starts 7 October

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the official fixtures of the World Cup 2023 that will kick off in India on 5 October.
Bangladesh will begin their campaign on 7 October, facing Afghanistan in Dharamshala. Tigers will play nine group stage matches in Dharamshala, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi.
Bangladesh will take on defending champions England on 10 October, runner-up New Zealand on 14 October, host India on 19 October, South Africa on 24 October, champions of qualifier tournament on 28 October, Pakistan on 31 October, runner-up of qualifier tournament on 6 November and Australia on 12 November.
Eight teams have already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League and the final two spots will be determined at the end of the ongoing qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe. The qualifier tournament will conclude on 9 July.
Each team will play the other nine in a round robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.
Two semi-finals will be played in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively on 15 and 16 November and the final on 19 November in Ahmedabad.