India aim to avoid Bangladesh whitewash in last ODI

Injury-hit India go into the final match of their one-day international series against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Saturday staring at an unprecedented whitewash and without skipper Rohit Sharma.

Bangladesh have already secured the series after winning the first two matches in Dhaka by one wicket and five runs respectively, but they have never defeated India in all three games of a series.

Sharma fought a valiant fight with a broken thumb in Wednesday's second match, scoring 51 not out off 28 balls, but was unable to take his side home.

"Rohit has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement on Friday.