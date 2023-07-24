Abrar, Naseem help Pakistan dismiss Sri Lanka for 166

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Naseem Shah shared seven wickets between them as Pakistan bowled Sri Lanka out for 166 on the first day of the second Test on Monday.

Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored with 57 before Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0, wrapped up the innings in the second session after the hosts elected to bat in Colombo.

Number eight Ramesh Mendis made a useful lower-order contribution of 27 before falling to Abrar and officials called the tea break.

Sri Lanka were in early trouble at 36-4 after play started 30 minutes late due to overnight and early morning rain.