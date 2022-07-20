Bangladesh-Zimbabwe series itinerary announced

<p>Zimbabwe Cricket Board on Tuesday announced the schedule for Bangladesh’s forthcoming tour to the country.</p><p>The Bangladesh team will leave for Zimbabwe on 26 July to play three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and the Twenty20s against the hosts.</p>.<p>The series will begin with the first T20I on 30 July. The second and third T20I will be played on 31 July and 2 August.</p><p>The three ODIs will take place on 5, 7 and 10 August. All matches will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.</p>