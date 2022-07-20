Cricket

Bangladesh-Zimbabwe series itinerary announced

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh-Zimbabwe series will begin on 30 July
Zimbabwe Cricket Board on Tuesday announced the schedule for Bangladesh’s forthcoming tour to the country.

The Bangladesh team will leave for Zimbabwe on 26 July to play three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and the Twenty20s against the hosts.

The series will begin with the first T20I on 30 July. The second and third T20I will be played on 31 July and 2 August.

The three ODIs will take place on 5, 7 and 10 August. All matches will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

